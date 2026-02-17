Ranchi Diary | Separate public toilets for trans in Ramgarh

In a first in Jharkhand, separate public toilets have been constructed for the transgenders in Ramgarh. The district administration has taken this step to prevent discrimination against members of the transgender community. These public restrooms were inaugurated at the Ramgarh District Collector’s Office Park, Sadar Hospital, and the bus stand. Toilets can be used by paying Rs 5 rupees and one will have to Rs10 to take bath. According to Ramgarh DC Faiz Ak Ahmed Mumtaz, the administration is committed to provide the transgender community with a dignified life, equal opportunities, social security and self-reliance.

Govt steps up fight against land grabbing

To prevent land grabbing by land mafia, the state government has formed a state-level committee under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Mast Ram Meena, which will study the laws and circulars applicable to land grabbing in other states and submit a report to the government. According to government sources, the panel will also explore provisions that can be added to prevent such cases. If necessary, it will also suggest the enactment of new laws, they said. The committee will also review the SOP proposed by a previously constituted departmental committee. This process will also be reviewed.