Relief to Rahul Gandhi: Karnataka HC quashes defamation proceedings initiated against him by BJP in 2023

BENGALURU: In a relief to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday quashed the defamation case filed by the Karnataka BJP unit against him over publishing the 'corruption rate card' in major daily newspapers during the 2023 Assembly elections.

Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav pronounced the order, quashing the defamation proceedings pending against Rahul Gandhi before the Special Court for cases involving sitting and former MLAs and MPs.

Continuing the proceedings against him is an abuse of the process of law, said the judge while allowing the petition filed by Rahul Gandhi questioning the legality of the case filed against him.