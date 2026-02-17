Sonia offered me CM post in 2014, but decision was changed after Rahul's call: CM Himanta

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday claimed that then Congress president Sonia Gandhi had asked him to decide on the date of his swearing-in as the CM in 2014, but the party’s decision changed when Rahul Gandhi intervened from the United States.

This was a phase when Sarma, supported by a group of party MLAs, raised the banner of revolt against then Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, serving third straight term in the post.

The Congress had rushed Mallikarjun Kharge to Assam to douse the fire of dissidence. “When Mallikarjun Kharge came, 58 MLAs backed me for the CM’s post. Several senior leaders remained neutral. Only 12 MLAs said Himanta Biswa Sarma should not become the CM and that the incumbent should continue,” Sarma told media persons.

“Sonia Gandhi called me to her residence and asked me to decide on the date of my swearing-in. I had told Madam that I would take the oath the day after the Ambubachi Mela. Later, we learnt that Rahul Gandhi, who was in America, called up and the decision of the Congress changed,” Sarma further stated.