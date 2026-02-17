Student stabbed to death in clash at college in Maharashtra's Latur; four arrested

LATUR: A student was stabbed to death and three others seriously injured during a clash between two groups of students at a college in Latur, Maharashtra, police have said.

The incident occurred on Monday evening on the college premises on Ausa Road. Four students were later arrested in connection with the altercation.

According to a police official, the clash broke out between two groups of third-year diploma course students following a personal dispute. Vikram Narayan Panchal, 20, who was passing by, was fatally stabbed, while three others sustained serious injuries and were admitted to a government hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, Latur Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh appealed to the police to take strict measures to curb rising crime and illegal activities in the city.