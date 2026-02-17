Under fire over fund diversion to UP, J&K BJP MP Khatana claims no govt residence in UT to discharge duties

SRINAGAR: BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Ali Khatana slammed CM Omar Abdullah for not allotting government accommodation in the state capital and claimed that he is residing at his ancestral private residence in Jammu.

Khatana was reacting to a statement made by CM Omar on Tuesday that Khatana, despite representing the Union Territory in Rajya Sabha and residing in J&K, had spent more than 90 per cent of his MPLAD funds in Uttar Pradesh.

“He is an MP from J&K. He sits here. He has taken an official house here. He is an MP from J&K, but when it comes to CDF spending, he spends more than 90 per cent of it in UP,” Omar told reporters in Srinagar on Tuesday.

Responding to the CM's claim, Khatana in a post on X said, “Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, you should not mislead the public by claiming that nominated Members of Parliament have been provided residential accommodation in Jammu and Kashmir.”

“I have not been allotted any government accommodation anywhere in Jammu and Kashmir. It is unfortunate that despite holding the Urban Development portfolio yourself, you deny the non-availability of such accommodation. This raises serious questions,” the MP alleged.

He said at present, he is residing in his ancestral private residence in Bathindi, Jammu, and “am not occupying any government accommodation.”

“For the past several years, I have been requesting residential accommodation in Srinagar to effectively discharge my parliamentary duties,” the BJP MP said.

“I have submitted written representations to the concerned Commissioner of the Housing Department seeking accommodation in Srinagar. Despite this, you continue to deny the facts and mislead the public.”