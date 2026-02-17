Union Health Ministry launches AI literacy programme for healthcare professionals at India AI Impact Summit

NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry has launched an online training programme on AI in healthcare to equip doctors across the country with essential digital competencies, ensuring that India’s medical workforce remains prepared for a technology-driven future, said Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel on Tuesday.

Speaking at the session on “Innovation to Impact: AI as a Public Health Game-Changer” at India AI Impact Summit 2026, she said that the online training programme was launched by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences.

She stressed that future-ready healthcare professionals must be AI-literate.

Highlighting AI’s transformative role in public health, the minister said that AI has been integrated across the entire continuum of healthcare-from disease surveillance and prevention to diagnosis and treatment.

“India’s vast and diverse population, the rural-urban divide, and the dual burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases present unique challenges. In such a context, technology - particularly AI - becomes an indispensable enabler,” she said.

Clarifying the role of technology, she asserted that AI is here to augment and assist, not to replace clinicians.

“By reducing the burden of routine and high-intensity tasks, AI enables doctors to devote more time to complex cases and critical clinical decision-making. Medicine is not only a science; it is also an art,” she said.

“Healthcare thrives not merely on algorithms but on human touch, empathy, compassion, and communication - qualities that cannot be replicated by machines and will always remain the domain of clinicians,” she further added.