Youngster dies after falling into open culvert pit in Kerala's Thodupuzha

IDUKKI: A 27-year-old man died after his motorcycle plunged into a deep pit excavated for a Public Works Department (PWD) culvert project.

He fell into an open pit, dug for culvert construction along the roadside at Muthalakodam near Thodupuzha on Monday at 11 pm.

The deceased was identified as Jaise Benny, a native of Muthalakodam.

He succumbed to his injuries. Residents alleged that the pit had been left open and unattended for over a month, posing a danger to motorists.

“Despite repeated complaints to the authorities demanding that the pit be covered or secured, no action was taken,” residents alleged.

Residents further claimed that the construction site lacked even basic safety measures, including barricades, warning signs, or reflectors.

“The absence of safety arrangements and warning boards reflects sheer negligence on the part of the authorities and has led to the loss of a young life,” said Sujeesh Kumar, a local vendor.

Meanwhile, the Muthalakodam unit of the BJP has called for a protest march to the PWD office in Thodupuzha, alleging apathy on the part of officials.