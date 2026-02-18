13 min that shrunk world: When India became 'Ground Zero' of global airmail on Feb 18, 1911

While most of the 6,500 letters carried that day were struck with magenta ink, Khaitan’s census has confirmed only 22 unique Black Cachet items.

"Earlier research suggested only nine examples, but documentation was scattered across auction records and private collections without verified details," he said.

The evidence suggests these were likely reserved for prominent personalities, indicating a controlled use at the very birth of airmail.

In high-stakes collecting, perfection is often less interesting than a well-documented error. Khaitan points to a "unique" item in his collection: the first known underpaid airmail cover in the world. A sender in 1911 franked a letter to France with the rate for Britain, falling short of the international requirement.

"A so-called 'mistake' reveals how the postal system truly functioned at the very birth of airmail," Khaitan said.

The letter was franked with 1 anna, the Imperial rate to Britain, but as it was addressed to France, the rate was 2½ annas. Khaitan’s research uncovered that the deficiency was charged at double the shortfall. The cover was marked with a "T" cachet in Bombay and traveled to Paris, where French postage-due labels were applied.

"What makes this extraordinary is that the letter was still accepted and flown on the historic February 18 flight before the underpayment was even processed," Khaitan noted.

According to him, the choice of Allahabad was not a grand imperial design but a result of practical opportunity.

"The United Provinces Exhibition provided an ideal platform to demonstrate powered flight," Khaitan pointed out.