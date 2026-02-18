After 17 years of incarceration in India, Pakistani spy deported to his country

LUCKNOW: After serving 17 years in jail after being convicted under the Official Secrets Act, Pakistani national Iqbal Bhatti was deported to his country on Tuesday.

The deportation comes after months of diplomatic and legal formalities.

Bhatti had been living in India with forged documents and a fake name, ‘Devraj Sehgal’, for two decades.

Bhatti was first arrested on August 8, 2008, by the Punjab Police in Patiala.

According to investigators, he was found in possession of sensitive maps linked to Indian Army installations and material considered highly confidential and critical to national security.

The arrest immediately triggered a coordinated investigation involving police and intelligence agencies across States.

During interrogation, Bhatti revealed that he had been living in Hakikat Nagar in Saharanpur under the assumed Hindu name Devaraj Sehgal.

Investigators said he had managed to procure forged Indian identity documents, including a voter ID card, PAN card and ration card.