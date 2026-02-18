Bengal SIR: Man named as father of two voters in same constituency; no proof of relation found

KOLKATA: Sheikh Rajesh Ali is a voter from East Midnapore district of West Bengal. His father’s name has been noted as Bhubanchandra Bera, mother Pushparani Bera, and wife Sumitrarani Bera. The most startling fact is that there are no such substantiating documents in connection with Rajesh Ali’s enumeration form.

In yet another instance of logical discrepancies in the voter list following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state, voter Sheikh Rajesh Ali was mistakenly registered as son of one Bhubanchandra Bera in Paschim Panskura assembly constituency, who is also reportedly the father of one Bijoykrishna Bera. No documents connect Bhubanchandra Bera to either of his 'sons'.

The concerned Special Roll Observer (SRO) appointed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) has sent the matter to Nirvachan Sadan, ECI headquarters in Delhi, on Wednesday seeking its intervention.

SIR hearings across the state had been completed on 14 February and verification of documents will have to wrapped up by 21 February, 10 days before the final electoral rolls are published on 28 February.

The SRO has reportedly raised questions on how the enumeration form with a blatant error uploaded in the ECI software, and how the concerned Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) certify the form terming ‘found ok.’