Bhagwat bats for at least 3 kids per Hindu family, reconversion to Hinduism

LUCKNOW: Reiterating his stand on Hinduism, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, on Tuesday, gave a call to intensify the efforts towards “ghar wapsi” (reconversion to Hinduism), and also advocated for a three children norm for Hindu families.

The RSS chief sought support and care for those who opt for returning to the Hindu fold while addressing a social harmony meeting at Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Nirala Nagar, here on Tuesday.

The RSS chief cautioned the Hindu society to be more alert and vigilant while asserting that the community required to become more organised and empowered. Though there was “no threat” to the community as it is but it should remain “vigilant,” said Bhagwat.

He expressed concern over “the declining population of Hindus”, while highlighting instances of forced or inducement-based religious conversions.

The RSS chief batted for at least three children per Hindu family. He cited the scientists to claim that societies with an average fertility rate below three children per family suffered the risk eventual decline.

Noting that the message to have at least three children should be communicated to newly-married couples, Bhagwat said that the institution of marriage should be considered as a means to sustain creation and not merely for the fulfilment of desire.

Highlighting the issue of illegal infiltration, Bhagwat said infiltrators should be “detected and deported”. “They should not be provided employment,” he stated. Stressing the need for strengthening social harmony, Bhagwat said that discrimination arises when harmony is absent. “We are all children of one nation and one motherland,” he said while claiming that Sanatan philosophy promoted harmony and unity.

He also cautioned against what he described as efforts by certain groups based in countries such as the US and China to disrupt India’s social harmony. He called for vigilance and greater trust among citizens.