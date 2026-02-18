Bihar Congress expels two senior leaders over 'anti-party activities'

PATNA: Bihar Congress on Wednesday expelled two senior leaders from the party over alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

Chairman of the party’s media cell, Rajesh Rathore, issued an official statement confirming disciplinary action against former MLA Chhatrapati Yadav and former research department’s chairman and spokesperson Anand Madhav.

Rathore said both leaders have been expelled from the primary membership of the party for a period of six years, for repeatedly violating the party’s core principles, discipline, and organisational decorum.

Disciplinary committee chairman Kapildev Prasad Yadav in his order said that both leaders were found to be increasingly involved in activities detrimental to the party.

The decision was said to be taken after consultations with AICC in charge of Bihar, Krishna Allavaru, and state Congress president Rajesh Ram.