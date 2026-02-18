Bihar Congress expels two senior leaders over 'anti-party activities'

PATNA: Bihar Congress on Wednesday expelled two senior leaders from the party over alleged involvement in anti-party activities.
Chairman of the party’s media cell, Rajesh Rathore, issued an official statement confirming disciplinary action against former MLA Chhatrapati Yadav and former research department’s chairman and spokesperson Anand Madhav.
Rathore said both leaders have been expelled from the primary membership of the party for a period of six years, for repeatedly violating the party’s core principles, discipline, and organisational decorum.
Disciplinary committee chairman Kapildev Prasad Yadav in his order said that both leaders were found to be increasingly involved in activities detrimental to the party.
The decision was said to be taken after consultations with AICC in charge of Bihar, Krishna Allavaru, and state Congress president Rajesh Ram.
Both Yadav and Madhav had raised a banner of revolt against Allavaru and Ram, accusing them of distributing tickets on monetary considerations and recommendations and neglecting ground level workers during the assembly election.
They had also staged a protest outside party headquarters, demanding removal of both Allavaru and Ram from their respective posts.
Though Yadav and Madhav were not available for their comments after expulsion from the party, a close confidant said, “It was expected from the very beginning.”
In the 2025 assembly election held in November, Congress won only six out of 61 seats it contested, worse than its performance in the 2020 assembly election when it had emerged victorious on 19 out of 71 seats it contested.
The expulsion of Chhatrapati Yadav and Anand Madhav is being seen as part of this broader organisational clean-up exercise.
The party is also planning to expand its support base at the grassroot level.
Party sources said Congress is currently reviewing the conduct and performance records of leaders and workers across Bihar as part of efforts to restore discipline and strengthen the organisation ahead of future electoral battles in the 2029 Lok Sabha election and 2030 Bihar Assembly election.