Bihar’s ‘Pad Wali Mukhiya’ creates jobs for women through sanitary pad unit

PATNA: Taking a cue from the Akshay Kumar-starrer Hindi film Pad Man, released in early 2018, Sushumlata Kushwaha, the Mukhiya (village head) of Danwa panchayat under Jagdishpur block in Bihar’s Bhojpur district, launched an initiative focused on women’s safety and menstrual hygiene.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, when lakhs of people across the country lost their jobs due to lockdowns, Sushumlata Kushwaha, popularly known as the “Pad Wali Mukhiya”, installed a semi-automatic sanitary pad manufacturing machine at the panchayat level and began producing affordable sanitary pads under the brand name “Sangini”.

The initiative has provided employment to more than 10 women in the panchayat, allowing them to work close to their homes.

Mukhiya Sushumlata, who holds a Master’s degree in Social Work (MSW), said, “After getting married in 2012, I became Mukhiya of Danwa panchayat in 2016. During a meeting, the issue of women’s hygiene and the problem of sanitary pads were discussed and I immediately took steps in this direction. With the support of the then District Magistrate and a fund of Rs 10 lakh received under a government scheme, a machine was installed for the purpose. By adding some additional funds, the entire plant was completed.”

Elaborating further, she said the machine is semi-automatic and the entire process is managed by Jeevika Didis themselves.