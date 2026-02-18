Char Dham Yatra 2026: Uttarakhand govt considers introducing mandatory fee to curb ‘fake’ registrations

DEHRADUN: In a significant policy shift aimed at streamlining the Char Dham pilgrimage, the Uttarakhand government is considering introducing a mandatory registration fee.

The move follows a high-level meeting chaired by Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey and key stakeholders in Rishikesh.

The sacred Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is scheduled to commence on April 19, 2026, coinciding with the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

The portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri are expected to open for devotees on this day, marking the official start of the pilgrimage season in the hill state.

According to official sources, the portals of the Kedarnath Dham will be opened following traditional rituals on April 22, while the Badrinath Dham will welcome pilgrims starting April 23.

Stakeholders raised concerns over the rising number of "fake" registrations.