Char Dham Yatra 2026: Uttarakhand govt considers introducing mandatory fee to curb ‘fake’ registrations

DEHRADUN: In a significant policy shift aimed at streamlining the Char Dham pilgrimage, the Uttarakhand government is considering introducing a mandatory registration fee.
The move follows a high-level meeting chaired by Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey and key stakeholders in Rishikesh.
The sacred Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is scheduled to commence on April 19, 2026, coinciding with the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.
The portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri are expected to open for devotees on this day, marking the official start of the pilgrimage season in the hill state.
According to official sources, the portals of the Kedarnath Dham will be opened following traditional rituals on April 22, while the Badrinath Dham will welcome pilgrims starting April 23.
Stakeholders raised concerns over the rising number of "fake" registrations.
Currently, many individuals register for the Yatra but fail to show up. Since hotel bookings are often linked to these registration numbers, the hospitality sector faces massive losses due to last-minute "no-shows" and blocked inventory that remains unoccupied.
To address this, the Garhwal Commissioner has constituted a specialized committee headed by the Additional Commissioner of the Garhwal Division.
This committee is tasked with determining a balanced fee structure that deters non-serious applicants without placing a financial burden on genuine devotees.
"A committee has been formed to evaluate the feasibility of a registration fee. Based on the committee's report and subsequent government approval, the final fee structure will be implemented. The goal is to ensure only serious pilgrims register," stated Vinay Shankar Pandey, Garhwal Commissioner.
During the deliberations, a nominal fee of Rs 10 was proposed as a starting point to validate registrations. Authorities believe even a minimal charge will ensure that the data reflects actual footfall, allowing for better crowd management and resource allocation.
The Char Dham Yatra remains the lifeline of Uttarakhand's economy, attracting nearly 50 lakh devotees annually from across the globe.
With the 2026 dates now finalized, various government departments have accelerated efforts to upgrade infrastructure, ensure road safety, and enhance medical facilities along the treacherous Himalayan routes.
As the state gears up for the massive influx, the focus remains on providing a seamless and secure spiritual experience for the millions expected to visit Uttarakhand.