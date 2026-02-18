CM Dhami to present Uttarakhand budget in Gairsain from March 9 to 13

DEHRADUN: In a significant move reinforcing the state’s commitment to its mountainous roots, the Uttarakhand government has officially announced that the upcoming Budget Session of the State Assembly will be held at the Bhararisain Assembly Building in Gairsain, the state’s summer capital.
The session is scheduled to commence on March 9 and will conclude on March 13.
The formal notification was issued by Dhananjay Chaturvedi, the Principal Secretary of the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Department.
According to official sources, the five-day session will see the state’s financial roadmap for the next fiscal year being laid out in the high-altitude legislative seat.
According to official sources, the proceedings will open with an address by the Governor, Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd.), outlining the government's achievements and vision on March 9.
This will be followed by a dedicated discussion on the Governor's address in the House on March 10.
On March 11, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the annual budget for the financial year 2026-27.
The session will begin with high ceremonial protocol.
The decision to move the session to Gairsain carries immense political and symbolic weight. While the state cabinet had authorized Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to finalize the venue and dates during a meeting on January 15, the CM confirmed the choice of Gairsain on January 21.
Last year, the budget session had to be shifted to the Dehradun Assembly Building due to extensive maintenance work required at the Bhararisain facility.
However, officials have confirmed that all renovation and maintenance tasks at the summer capital are now complete.
"The government is fully prepared to conduct the session in the hills. All departments have been instructed to finalize their proposals, which are currently undergoing rigorous review by the Finance Department," a senior government official stated.
The Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Department has formally requested the Assembly Secretary to initiate logistical preparations.
With the CM’s approval, the Finance Department is currently fine-tuning the budget structure, which is expected to be placed before the state cabinet for a final nod shortly.
Holding the session in Gairsain is seen as a strategic effort to address the aspirations of the people of the hill districts. As the treasury and opposition prepare for a heated debate over the state’s fiscal priorities, all eyes will be on Bhararisain this March to see how the Dhami administration balances developmental goals with fiscal responsibility.