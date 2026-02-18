CM Dhami to present Uttarakhand budget in Gairsain from March 9 to 13

DEHRADUN: In a significant move reinforcing the state’s commitment to its mountainous roots, the Uttarakhand government has officially announced that the upcoming Budget Session of the State Assembly will be held at the Bhararisain Assembly Building in Gairsain, the state’s summer capital.

The session is scheduled to commence on March 9 and will conclude on March 13.

The formal notification was issued by Dhananjay Chaturvedi, the Principal Secretary of the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Department.

According to official sources, the five-day session will see the state’s financial roadmap for the next fiscal year being laid out in the high-altitude legislative seat.

According to official sources, the proceedings will open with an address by the Governor, Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd.), outlining the government's achievements and vision on March 9.

This will be followed by a dedicated discussion on the Governor's address in the House on March 10.

On March 11, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the annual budget for the financial year 2026-27.

The session will begin with high ceremonial protocol.