Congress once had mature leaders, now it revolves around Rahul Gandhi: Kiren Rijiju

His remarks come amid a political row triggered by Aiyar's comments on the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections. Aiyar predicted a return to power for the Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, despite expressing personal preference for a United Democratic Front (UDF) victory.

"As a Congressman, I want the UDF to come to power. As a Gandhian, I'm telling the truth that after the brilliant achievements of the Pinarayi government, the Left government is bound to come to power," he said.

"The electorate of Kerala is the most intelligent and the most independent-thinking of any people in India. So, therefore, I want the UDF to come, but I'm afraid, as a Gandhian who's required to tell the truth, I cannot see anyone but the LDF coming to power," he said.

Aiyar's remarks sparked a row, with Congress distancing itself from his statement and saying Aiyar was not a part of the party.

To this, Aiyar said, "Rahul Gandhi has forgotten that I am a member of the party. And therefore, I am a Gandhian. I am a Nehruvian. I am a Rajivian, but I'm not a Rahulian."

Congress General Secretary Venugopal on Monday called Aiyar's recent remarks, predicting the return of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in Kerala, as his "personal opinion."

Venugopal said his remarks do not reflect the Congress's viewpoint, adding that he is no longer in the party.

"His statement that the Pinarayi government will continue in Kerala is a personal opinion. It is not the party's view. Mani Shankar Aiyar is not currently in the Congress party," Venugopal told reporters.