ECI sets March 16 date for biennial Rajya Sabha polls to 37 seats

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced the schedule for holding biennial elections to 37 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states, which are falling vacant on different dates in April. Polling will be held on March 16.

The seats becoming vacant are represented by members from Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana.

As per the schedule, the election process will begin with the issue of notification on February 26. The last date for filing nominations is March 5, with scrutiny scheduled for March 6. Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations until March 9.

Voting will take place on March 16, with counting of votes at 5 pm on the same day, the ECI said, adding that the entire election process will conclude by March 20.

The Commission also specified that only integrated violet colour sketch pens of a pre fixed specification, provided by the Returning Officer, are to be used for marking preferences on ballot papers. The ECI, in the press note, said, “No other pen shall be used for marking preferences in the above said elections.”

Additionally, observers will be appointed to ensure a smooth and fair election process.

Meanwhile, in a separate move, the ECI has launched an extensive awareness campaign in assembly election bound states and Union Territories—Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal—to familiarise voters with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units.

According to the Commission, over 1,20,000 electors participated in EVM demonstration camps held at Electronic Demonstration Centres across these states and Union Territories, with more than 116,000 casting mock votes during the demonstrations. As of February 10, Mobile Demonstration Vans have covered over 29,000 polling stations.