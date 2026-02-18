ED attaches Rs 10,021 crore properties in PACL land fraud case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday attached 247 properties worth Rs 10,021.46 crore across Punjab in large-scale financial fraud involving a investment scheme operated by PACL Ltd. and related entities.

The properties seized are spread across SAS Nagar, Rupnagar, Zirakpur and Mohali and were acquired using money swindled from lakhs of ordinary investors who were promised land but never received it, pushing the agency's total attachments in the case to a staggering Rs 17,610 crore.

The investigation is based on case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on directions of the Supreme Court.

Subsequently, CBI filed a charge-sheet and a supplementary charge-sheet against 33 accused including individuals and companies for their role in running an illegal investment scheme.

As per the charge-sheets, the accused entities and persons operated a massive illegal collective investment scheme, fraudulently mobilising over Rs 48,000 crore from lakhs of investors across India under the pretext of sale and development of agricultural land.