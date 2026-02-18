EU launches first-of-its-kind mobility office in India

NEW DELHI: The European Union on Wednesday launched its first ever European Legal Gateway Office, a one-stop hub for Indian students and professionals seeking opportunities in EU member states.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the new initiative is a reflection of growing depth, confidence and maturity of the India -- European Union strategic partnership.

The European Legal Gateway Office in India is the first of its kind in a partner country and will facilitate safe, legal, and well-informed migration and mobility from India to EU member states in the information and communication technology sector (ICT), the 27-nation bloc said.

It will support Indian students, researchers, and professionals in the ICT sector by providing clear and reliable information on mobility pathways and their various skills and qualification requirements, across all the EU member states, it said.

It will also support EU-based employers and higher education institutions to engage with Indian talent.

The launch event was attended by Jaishankar and Henna Virkkunen, the European Commission's executive vice-president for tech sovereignty and security.