Five HDFC bank employees arrested in J&K over alleged financial fraud

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch carried out searches in the Shopian and Budgam districts on Wednesday in connection with the case, an agency spokesperson said.
SRINAGAR: Five employees of HDFC Bank have been arrested in connection with a large-scale financial fraud in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The arrested employees have been identified as Adil Ayoub Ganai, Irfan Majeed Zargar, Mubashir Hussain Sheikh, Zaid Manzoor and Javaid Ahmad Bhat, the spokesperson added.

“Searches are currently under way at multiple locations in Shopian and Budgam to gather material evidence in the case,” he said, adding that a written complaint brought the alleged financial fraud at the branch to light.

The spokesperson did not provide further details regarding the alleged crime or the modus operandi used by the accused.

