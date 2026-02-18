For millions of persons with disabilities, the justice system continues to remain elusive: Study

NEW DELHI: Despite constitutional mandate and statutory obligation under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, millions of persons with disabilities (PwD) continue to remain excluded from the justice system, said a first-of-its-kind nationwide study released on Wednesday.

The study, conducted in 30 states and UTs, said the promise of equal access exists in law; however, its realisation in institutions remains incomplete.

Conducted by the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) in collaboration with various NGOs, the study highlighted that basic infrastructure like ramps and accessible washrooms are still lacking in public spaces across India, including courts, prisons, and legal aid offices.

The survey, Status of Access to Justice for Persons with Disabilities (PwD), said the other reasons PwD in India are not able to access justice from police, law and legal aid systems are also due to a lack of training among staff to handle these cases, limited sensitisation, and the absence of accessible documentation and communication support.