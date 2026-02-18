Gujarat Finance Minister Kanu Desai presents record Rs 4.08 lakh crore Budget

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Finance Minister Kanu Desai unveiled a record Rs 4,08,053 crore Budget for 2026-27 in the Assembly at Gandhinagar and declared 2026 as Gujarat Tourism Year.

The Budget pushes AI-driven policing, Olympics-ready sports infrastructure, mass bus expansion, police housing, and major investments in tourism hubs, highways and health coverage.

This is Gujarat’s biggest-ever budget, that instantly rewrites the State’s spending scale and policy priorities.

With a massive Rs 4,08,053 crore outlay, and being his fifth consecutive budget, the minister framed the roadmap on five interlocked pillars: social security, human resource development, infrastructure, economic expansion and green growth, setting the tone for an aggressive growth decade.

The scale of the Budget was matched by its strategic pivot, with the government simultaneously declaring 2026 as Gujarat Tourism Year, signalling a decisive push to convert culture, pilgrimage and leisure into a high-growth economic engine.