Himachal CM Sukhu to meet Kharge and Rahul to discuss impending Revenue Deficit Grant crisis

CHANDIGARH: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, along with his cabinet colleagues, will meet Congress president Mallikaarjun Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Thursday.
The leaders will apprise the Congress high command of the financial crisis that Himachal Pradesh will face due to the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG).
This step by Sukhu has come in light of the State government’s futile bid to seek the support of the BJP in the state in raising the matter of stopping RDG with the Union Government, and to seek the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Sukhu has also sought an appointment to meet Modi, but a confirmation is still awaited. Sukhu has also said that for the past few days, he is willing to meet PM Modi under the leadership of BJP leaders, if the Opposition agrees to do so in the interest of the state and its people.
He also added that with the Union Budget scheduled to be passed on March 17, it is important to raise the issue with the Prime Minister at the earliest.
Sukhu said that the discontinuation of RDG hit the state severely as it is financially dependent on the Centre’s hand-holding ever since it was given the status of a full-fledged state.
The total income of the state from all sources, including Central taxes and borrowing, is Rs 42,000 crore per annum, while the expenditures stand at Rs 48,000 crore.
"You cannot imagine the situation that has arisen due to the recommendation of the RDG. Both the ruling and Opposition parties must raise their voice together to protect the interests of the state,” he said.
He said that the previous BJP regime received Rs 54,296 crore as RDG and Rs 16,000 crore as GST compensation, while the present Congress regime has received only Rs 17,000 crore as RDG over the past three years.
"We inherited pending employee arrears of Rs 10,000 crore and a debt burden of Rs 76,000 crore from the previous BJP regime. Our loan raising limit has also been fixed, making the going tough for us,’’ he said.
On the other hand, the BJP has been accusing the state government of financial mismanagement due to guarantees given at the time of the Assembly elections.