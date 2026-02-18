Himachal CM Sukhu to meet Kharge and Rahul to discuss impending Revenue Deficit Grant crisis

CHANDIGARH: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, along with his cabinet colleagues, will meet Congress president Mallikaarjun Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Thursday.

The leaders will apprise the Congress high command of the financial crisis that Himachal Pradesh will face due to the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG).

This step by Sukhu has come in light of the State government’s futile bid to seek the support of the BJP in the state in raising the matter of stopping RDG with the Union Government, and to seek the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sukhu has also sought an appointment to meet Modi, but a confirmation is still awaited. Sukhu has also said that for the past few days, he is willing to meet PM Modi under the leadership of BJP leaders, if the Opposition agrees to do so in the interest of the state and its people.

He also added that with the Union Budget scheduled to be passed on March 17, it is important to raise the issue with the Prime Minister at the earliest.