Kolkata Diary | Six Bangladeshis overstaying visas held

Park Street police has arrested six Bangladeshi nationals for overstaying their visas in Kolkata. The accused have been identified as: Abir Hossain Ragbi, Md Mamur Rashid, Md Alimul Rajib, Azim Mollah, Foizul Amin and Zahidul Islam. On Monday, they were produced before the CJM court, which remanded them to jail custody till February 27. Sources said the accused had arrived on valid documents but overstayed. Lawyer of the Legal Aid Defense fought the case for the accused as they didn’t have lawyers. They had a plan to visit to Portugal through India on a business purpose but their plan could not materialise.

Bangladeshi among two held in Kolkata

Two people, including a Bangladeshi national Humayn Kabir, were arrested for allegedly kidnapping two Bangladeshis. The two were promised valid passports and visas to Turkistan. Rajib Laskar and Junaid Miaan had come to Kolkata few days ago with plans of visiting Turkistan via India. Kabir introduced the two to Achintyakumar, sources said. Both Rajib and Junaid were taken to a hideout in the city by Achintyakumar and Humayun and assured of valid passports. They then contacted the victims’ families and demanded Rs 3 lakh as ransom which they got. On a tip-off, the Technocity police station raided a hotel and rescued the two victims.