Kolkata Diary | Six Bangladeshis overstaying visas held
Park Street police has arrested six Bangladeshi nationals for overstaying their visas in Kolkata. The accused have been identified as: Abir Hossain Ragbi, Md Mamur Rashid, Md Alimul Rajib, Azim Mollah, Foizul Amin and Zahidul Islam. On Monday, they were produced before the CJM court, which remanded them to jail custody till February 27. Sources said the accused had arrived on valid documents but overstayed. Lawyer of the Legal Aid Defense fought the case for the accused as they didn’t have lawyers. They had a plan to visit to Portugal through India on a business purpose but their plan could not materialise.
Bangladeshi among two held in Kolkata
Two people, including a Bangladeshi national Humayn Kabir, were arrested for allegedly kidnapping two Bangladeshis. The two were promised valid passports and visas to Turkistan. Rajib Laskar and Junaid Miaan had come to Kolkata few days ago with plans of visiting Turkistan via India. Kabir introduced the two to Achintyakumar, sources said. Both Rajib and Junaid were taken to a hideout in the city by Achintyakumar and Humayun and assured of valid passports. They then contacted the victims’ families and demanded Rs 3 lakh as ransom which they got. On a tip-off, the Technocity police station raided a hotel and rescued the two victims.
Diarrhoea outbreak in New Town housings
Residents of E Block in the Shapoorji Pallonji housing complex at New Town fell ill with symptoms of gastroenteritis. The affected feared that contaminated water supply might have led to infections. On Monday, they also staged demonstration in front of the housing authorities demanding them to stop supply of contaminated water. They also alleged that water reservoirs and tanks are not properly maintained. Water sample has been sent to the laboratory of the state public health and engineering department for contamination confirmatory test. The official said that cleaning and purification operations are on.
