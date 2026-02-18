Maharashtra government scraps 5% Muslim quota in jobs, education; Opposition terms move ‘anti-minority’

The Maharashtra government has withdrawn the five percent reservation for Muslims in jobs and education, drawing sharp criticism from the opposition, which has accused the BJP-led Mahayuti administration of being "anti-minority."

A Government Resolution (GR) was issued to this effect on Tuesday, as the previous ordinance about the five percent reservation has lapsed and there is an interim court stay on that decision.

Notably, the previous Congress-NCP government had issued an ordinance to grant a 16 percent quota to Marathas and five percent to Muslims.

As per the new GR, all previous decisions and the ordinance related to the five per cent reservation in government, semi-government jobs and educational institutions for the socially and educationally backward Muslim group included under the Special Backward Category (A) have been cancelled. The government has cancelled the earlier decisions and circulars from 2014 and stopped issuing caste and non-creamy layer certificates to Muslims in the Special Backward Category, the new order said.

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday termed the government's decision as "harmful to democracy" and said that it would push the Muslim community away from the mainstream.

"Instead of strengthening the process, the government has cancelled earlier procedures citing interim stay orders of the High Court and lapse of the ordinance. On one hand, the BJP speaks of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (development for all), and on the other hand it blocks the path to securing necessary documents for reservation," she said.