Married women found taking widow pension in Jharkhand's Dumka

RANCHI: Several married women in Jharkhand's Dumka have been found to be fraudulently receiving widow pensions for the past 10 years, as per a recent social audit.

During the social audit in Ranishwar Block of Dumka, officials found that 14 women had declared their husbands dead and availed the widow pensions for a decade.

The women revealed that two middlemen had taken substantial sums of money and got their applications approved. They were told that they would be getting Rs 1000 per month under the scheme and they will have to give half of that amount every month to the middlemen for getting their application approved.

Block Development Officer, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, informed that 14 women have been identified so far and physical verification of six has already been completed.

“During the social audit at Kadma village under Mohalbana Panchayat in Ranishwar Block, we were shocked to see that the women, whose husbands are still alive, are taking benefits under Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Vidhwa Pension Yojana for the last 10 years,” said the BDO.

Six of those women were found to be living adjacent to each other in Kadma village, while other eight such women were found to living in some other villages, he added.

According to BDO, action had been initiated as soon as the matter came to light.