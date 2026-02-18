Mayawati rejects alliance buzz, says Bahujan Samaj Party will go solo in 2027 Uttar Pradesh polls

LUCKNOW: BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday trashed as "fake news" reports that her party would contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in alliance with other parties, asserting that it will fight the polls on its own strength.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister in a press briefing alleged that such reports were being spread with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) to mislead people.

"It is absolutely wrong, false, baseless and fabricated news. These discussions are being deliberately circulated to misguide the public," she said, adding that political leaders as well as sections of the media should avoid indulging in such speculation.

Mayawati said she has repeatedly announced that the BSP will contest elections independently and recalled that she had made a public declaration in this regard at a mega rally held in Lucknow on October 9, 2025, on the death anniversary of party founder Kanshi Ram.

"After nationwide discussions on that announcement, there remains no scope for any confusion. Yet some people and certain media sections are engaged in a malicious campaign to spread false news. This is an anti-BSP tactic and people need not pay attention to it," she said.