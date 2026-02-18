Motive behind conducting SR in Assam is to include eligible and exclude ineligible voters: CEC

GUWAHATI: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Wednesday said the motive behind conducting the Special Revision (SR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Assam was to include eligible and exclude ineligible voters.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, he said while 12 states had Special Intensive Revision, the Commission conducted SR in Assam, keeping in mind that the National Register of Citizens or NRC exercise is in the final stage.

On the allegation of opposition parties about the manipulation of the voters’ list, Kumar said if the name of any eligible voter did not make it to the list, the person has two options to get it included.

“One is that the person can fill out Form-6. But if the person is found ineligible even after doing so, he or she can file an appeal before the District Magistrate. I am happy to tell you that only 500 appeals have been received across districts so far. This means our BLOs, AEROs and EROs did a good job,” the CEC said.

On new initiatives, he said there would be 100 per cent webcasting in Assam for the first time.

The total number of voters per polling station would be a maximum of 1,200 for ease of voting.

“Voters will be allowed to carry their mobile phones to the door of the polling station. They will keep their phones there and vote. This was a long-standing demand, and the Commission decided to offer this facility,” Kumar said.