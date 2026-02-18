No farmer will be deprived of agri benefits for not getting registered under farmer registry: Bihar Minister

PATNA: Bihar’s Agriculture Minister Ram Kripal Yadav on Wednesday unequivocally asserted that no farmer will be deprived of the benefits of agricultural schemes because of not getting registered under the Farmer Registry.

“We will not leave any farmer out of the ambit of ‘farmer registry’, and no one will be deprived of the benefits of the central government’s schemes. My department is completely taking care of farmers’ interest,” Yadav said while briefing media persons.

Reiterating his commitment to increase agricultural income besides making it (agri) an honourable profession, Yadav said that the department has so far prepared farmer ID of 45 lakh farmers under the ‘AgriStack’ scheme, which is 52 per cent.

The department will continue to hold camps for making farmer IDs, he said, adding that farmers can also apply online for making ID cards, or they can get ID cards made at Vasudha Kendras in their villages.

Farmer Registry has been started as an important initiative for the farmers in the state. Under this system, a unique farmer ID will be created for each farmer to avail the benefits of all types of schemes run by the Central and state governments.

Yadav was accompanied by the Agriculture Department’s Principal Secretary, Agriculture Director Saurabh Suman Yadav, Director (Horticulture) Abhishek Kumar and Director (Marketing) Shailendra Kumar, other senior officials on the occasion.