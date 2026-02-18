No farmer will be deprived of agri benefits for not getting registered under farmer registry: Bihar Minister

PATNA: Bihar’s Agriculture Minister Ram Kripal Yadav on Wednesday unequivocally asserted that no farmer will be deprived of the benefits of agricultural schemes because of not getting registered under the Farmer Registry.
“We will not leave any farmer out of the ambit of ‘farmer registry’, and no one will be deprived of the benefits of the central government’s schemes. My department is completely taking care of farmers’ interest,” Yadav said while briefing media persons.
Reiterating his commitment to increase agricultural income besides making it (agri) an honourable profession, Yadav said that the department has so far prepared farmer ID of 45 lakh farmers under the ‘AgriStack’ scheme, which is 52 per cent.
The department will continue to hold camps for making farmer IDs, he said, adding that farmers can also apply online for making ID cards, or they can get ID cards made at Vasudha Kendras in their villages.
Farmer Registry has been started as an important initiative for the farmers in the state. Under this system, a unique farmer ID will be created for each farmer to avail the benefits of all types of schemes run by the Central and state governments.
Yadav was accompanied by the Agriculture Department’s Principal Secretary, Agriculture Director Saurabh Suman Yadav, Director (Horticulture) Abhishek Kumar and Director (Marketing) Shailendra Kumar, other senior officials on the occasion.
Outlining his target of making farmers prosperous and developed Bihar (Samridh Kisan, Viksit Bihar), Yadav said that he, along with his officials, will undertake field visits in districts and meet farmers soon after the cessation of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and will try to resolve the problems being faced by the farmers on the ground.
Entrepreneurs associated with agriculture, agri startups and innovators will sit together and prepare a plan for a better future, he added.
Over 90 per cent of the state’s farmers are either marginal or small farmers, he said and added that the Nitish Kumar government, with the support of Narendra Modi-led Central government, is committed to providing all possible help, assistance and facilities to farmers, such as fertiliser, seed, tools, insecticide, and market in order to increase their income.
Asserting that there will not be any shortage of ‘fertiliser’ in the state, the minister warned those indulged in black marketing of fertiliser in the state that they will create problems for farmers and said that “we have given strict orders to carry out raids to check black marketing of fertiliser. For this, flying squads have been constituted at the headquarters level. As a result, 104 FIRs have been lodged against fertiliser shops as on February 17, 2026, whereas licenses of 419 fertiliser shops have been cancelled.”
Meanwhile, the agriculture minister said that after the abolition of Bazar Samitis under the Bihar Agriculture Produce Market (Repeal) Act, 2006, the state government has decided to develop Bazar Samiti, which will function as a free market.
As part of Agriculture Roadmap-4, the government has set up a target of having at least one Bazar Samiti in each district, he said adding that out of 22 Bazar Samitis.