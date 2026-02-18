NSUI, Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, Bhim Army members protest against RSS chief's visit to Lucknow University

“People associated with RSS are being permitted to conduct events in the university, while Opposition student organisations don't even get halls. The Supreme Court has stayed the UGC guidelines dispute. Despite this, no statement has come from the RSS chief,” said NSUI activist Shubham Yadav.

Bhagwat has been on a two-day visit to Lucknow.

After participating in a seminar at Lucknow University on Wednesday, the RSS chief attended a programme at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

On Tuesday, Bhagwat attended a social harmony meeting organised at Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Nirala Nagar. He answered questions from people of different groups on topics related to social harmony.

On UGC guidelines, Bhagwat said, “Everyone should follow the law. If the law is wrong, there is also a way to change it. The law should not become a cause of dispute between castes."

The common refrain of the protesting students was that people like Mohan Bhagwat should be banned from universities across the country. However, here he is being honoured, said the protesters.

The police had put the students' demonstration on alert even before the students' demonstration.

On suspicion of participating in the protest, police reached Samajwadi Student Sabha member Taukeel Ghazi's hostel room at 5 AM. He was placed under house arrest.

Several other members of the Samajwadi Student Sabha were taken into custody and were taken to the Hasanganj police station, later.