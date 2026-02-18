Players bet against bots, not humans; ED freezes Rs 505 crore of WinZO from overseas accounts

NEW DELHI: In a act of deception, online gaming platform WinZO secretly made its customers play against bots, artificial intelligence and algorithmic software instead of real human opponents in real-money games while simultaneously blocking and limiting withdrawals of funds held in players' digital wallets, said the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday.

ED added that they have seized Rs 505 crore parked in foreign banks in the US and Singapore.

In one of the biggest seizers, ED attached 247 properties worth Rs. 10,021.46 crore across Punjab in large-scale financial fraud involving an investment scheme operated by PACL Ltd. and related entities.

“The company was involved unscrupulous practices where customers were made to play with BOTs, artificial intelligence, algorithms, software - termed as PPP, EP and Persona - and not with humans in real money games,” the agency said.

Adding to the fraud, WinZO Pvt Ltd also raked in massive illegal profits —'Proceeds of Crime'— through rake commissions earned from matches played between bots and real, unsuspecting players on its app.