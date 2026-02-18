Punjab: Farmers’ protest turns violent in Bathinda; tear gas used as clashes erupt

CHANDIGARH: A protest by farmers at Jeond in Bathinda turned violent after clashes erupted between demonstrators and police as the farmers attempted to march to the District Administrative Complex (DAC). Several farmers were injured when police lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. Both sides reportedly pelted stones and bricks at each other before the police intensified action with tear gas.

Police had set up nakas on all key roads leading into the city. Several farmers were reportedly detained or placed under house arrest at different locations as the operation began on Tuesday night. A few farmers, including women, were also detained from Jeond village.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bathinda, Jyoti Yadav, said that a mob had gathered on the rooftops of some houses and pelted stones at police personnel. She stated that the police used mild force and tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. However, a protesting farmer alleged that the police used tear gas and threw stones without any provocation. Holding a protest is a democratic right, he said, accusing the police of raiding the residences of farmer leaders to take them into custody ahead of the protest call.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) had announced an indefinite protest outside the DAC, demanding the release of its two activists, Shagandeep Singh Jeond and Baldev Singh Chauke. The two were arrested during a protest last year and have been lodged in Bathinda jail since April. Despite heavy police deployment, some farmers from the Jaito block in Faridkot district managed to reach the DAC in the afternoon but were immediately detained. Meanwhile, a court granted bail to Shagandeep and Baldev on Wednesday.