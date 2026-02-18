Row over robotic dog at AI summit: Galgotias University denies claiming Chinese device as its own

Galgotias University, which came under intense online scrutiny after a video from the India AI Impact Summit went viral, has said it never claimed to have developed the robotic dog showcased at the event and that the device was procured from a Chinese manufacturer for academic purposes.

The Greater Noida-based university said the robotic dog on display was purchased from Unitree Robotics and was being used as a hands-on learning tool for students. The clarification followed widespread criticism on social media, where users alleged that the institution had passed off an imported robotic product as an indigenously developed innovation.

The controversy centred on a video clip from the summit in which a person identified as a faculty member of the university is seen explaining the features of the robotic dog, referred to as “ORION”, during a media interaction and stating that it had been developed at the Centre of Excellence at Galgotias University. In the clip, the presenter said the robot was capable of surveillance and monitoring tasks and could move freely across the university campus. Several viewers subsequently pointed out that the device closely resembled the Unitree Go2, an AI-enabled robotic dog sold online for approximately Rs 2–3 lakh.