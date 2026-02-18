SC asks Uttarakhand HC to decide plea of aviation firm against taking over of helipad by state

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Uttarakhand High Court to expeditiously decide two separate pleas by aviation firm Deccan Charters Pvt Ltd against repeated temporary acquisition of its private helipad at the Govind Ghat by the state government.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi asked the Registrar General of the state high court at Nainital to take instruction from the chief justice and list the two pending pleas of the aviation firm before a bench there in the week commencing March 9, 2026.

The bench asked the high court bench, which will be dealing with the pleas, to decide the petitions within two months.

Taking note of the upcoming 'chardham yatra' in the state, it said if the pleas are not decided within the stipulated time period then the aviation firm can approach the top court seeking revival of the plea here.

Deccan Charters Pvt Ltd, in its plea filed through lawyer Smarhar Singh, described the repeated taking over of its private helipad by the state government as "illegal, unabated, and unconstitutional".

The petition accused the state government of bypassing due process to hand over the functional helipad to a competitor, Pawan Hans Limited, while the high court allegedly failed to adjudicate on the matter despite multiple urgent pleas.

Deccan Charters has operated helicopter shuttle services for the Shri Hemkund Sahibji Yatra since 2011. The company holds a valid lease for the Govind Ghat helipad in Chamoli District until March 2027.

However, the company alleges that since May 2024, the state administration has engaged in a pattern of "forceful takeovers" under the guise of temporary acquisition for the Yatra season.