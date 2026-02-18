South African cheetah gives birth to three cubs at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park

BHOPAL: In a fresh addition to India’s ambitious Cheetah revival project, South African cheetah 'Gamini' has given birth to three cubs at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh.

The birth of three cubs happened two months after the same Cheetah lost one of its 20-month-old cubs in a fatal road accident in the Ghatigaon area of Gwalior district.

The birth of the three cubs to 'Gamini' is historic as it also marked three years of arrival of SA cheetahs at the KNP – the first home to African cheetahs and their Indian born cubs in India.

This is the second time in 23 months that 'Gamini' had given birth. Back on March 10, 2024, the same SA female had delivered six cubs, three of whom (two female and one male sub adult) are thriving.

Gamini is the first SA cheetah at the KNP to have turned mother twice – first in March 2024 and second time now. Before it, two Namibian females – Jwala and Aasha, have turned mothers twice between March 2023 and February 2026.

Sharing the pictures and videos of Gamini and her three newborn cubs, the Union Minister for environment, forests and climate change Bhupender Yadav posted on X, “Kuno welcomes three new cubs – A roaring new chapter at Kuno on the occasion of the completion of three years of arrival of cheetahs from South Africa. Celebrations echo through KNP as Gamini, the SA cheetah and second-time mother, has brought three new cubs into the world. This joyful arrival marks the ninth successful cheetah litter on Indian soil and takes the number of surviving Indian-born cubs to 27. With these newest additions, India’s total cheetah population has now reached 38 – a powerful symbol of the country’s determined and historic effort.”

“Each birth strengthens the foundation of Project Cheetah and reflects the passion, perseverance, and the round-the-clock dedication of the field staff and veterinary teams, who have nurtured this dream into reality,” Yadav mentioned in the post.