Stigma harms recovery of acid attack survivors as much as injuries, study finds

NEW DELHI: Acid attack survivors in India continue to face deep-rooted stigma and negative public perceptions that fuel anxiety and depression, compounding the trauma of their injuries, according to a study released on Tuesday.

India records more than 1,000 acid attacks every year, but a large number of cases go unreported because of stigma and fear of retaliation, the study said.

Beyond the immediate physical and psychological trauma, survivors face severe hardship due to limited access to healthcare and legal remedies, particularly in underserved and remote areas.

The study, the first globally to use body mapping with acid attack survivors, found that many women lose access to education and livelihoods because of their appearance, making it extremely difficult to rebuild their lives.

Survivors repeatedly encounter poor public perceptions and negative societal attitudes, leading to persistent feelings of devaluation, anxiety and depression.

“Our findings show that stigma can be as disabling as the initial injury itself,” said Pratishtha Singh, lead author of the study and a researcher at The George Institute for Global Health.

“Survivors face rejection from families, barriers to education and employment, and constant scrutiny in public spaces. These are not individual tragedies. They are failures of social and governance systems,” she added.

Researchers from The George Institute for Global Health India, in partnership with the Chhanv Foundation, examined the lived realities of acid attack survivors in India, focusing on everyday stigma and the strategies survivors use to cope with it. The foundation provides medical care, vocational training, legal aid, safe accommodation, employment and advocacy.

Chhanv Foundation also runs the Sheroes Hangout Café and the Stop Acid Attacks campaign. The café is managed by acid attack survivors and operates in cities including Delhi, Noida, Agra and Lucknow.

Alok Dixit, founder of Chhanv Foundation, said, “We hope this research encourages policymakers to invest in long-term rehabilitation, not just emergency care. Survivors deserve education, employment and dignity, just like anyone else.”