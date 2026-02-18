Those joining BJP became insignificant: Assam Congress chief on Bhupen Borah's plan to switch sides

GUWAHATI: Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday said those who joined the ruling BJP have become "insignificant" in their political journey.

Addressing a press conference here, Gogoi said former state Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah, who is likely to switch over to the BJP on February 22, will also meet the same fate.

"Those who joined the BJP have become insignificant. We can see the example of Sarbananda Sonowal and many more. The AGP party (Sonowal's previous party) is on the verge of extinction. I don't think I need to talk specifically about Bhupen Borah's joining the BJP," he said.

Gogoi said that the fight in the upcoming assembly elections will be between the "real Congress and old Congress".

"The BJP is full of old Congress leaders who were most corrupt during the 15-year rule of the Congress in the state," he added.

Speaking about Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma terming Borah as the "last Hindu leader" in the Congress, Gogoi alleged that the BJP leader is "Assam's Jinnah" and he should stop giving "Hindu certificates" to the politicians.

"The Congress is like an ocean; we are all just water drops in it. The Congress was there long before our fathers and forefathers existed. Bhupen Borah's leaving will not impact our party's prospects in the assembly polls," he stressed.