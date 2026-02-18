Trinamool set to win four out of five Rajya Sabha seats from Bengal, BJP likely to bag one

KOLKATA: The countdown has begun for the elections to five Rajya Sabha seats in West Bengal after the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced polls to 37 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states.

The elections for all the 37 seats will be held on 16 March and the notification will be issued on 26 February. The last date for submitting nominations is 5 March, as per the ECI announcement.

In West Bengal, there will not be any voting if only five candidates submit their nomination papers to the secretary of the state legislative assembly, who is the returning officer (RO), for the five seats in the state. In that case, the RO will hand over certificates to the five winning candidates on 6 March.

But if any additional nomination paper is filed, elections to the five Rajya Sabha seats in Bengal will be held in the state assembly on 16 March.

The certificates will be given to the winners after counting on the same day, according to an official of the legislative assembly.

Each candidate requires the votes of 50 MLAs to win. With the numbers firmly stacked in its favour, the ruling TMC is set to win four of the five Rajya Sabha seats in the state, while the opposition BJP is expected to secure one.

Both the CPI-M-led Left Front and Congress have no scope to field any candidates for the five Rajya Sabha seats as they don’t have any legislator in the assembly.