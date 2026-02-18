US welcomes India's participation in American AI exports programme

NEW DELHI: A top US official on Wednesday said Washington welcomes India's participation in the American AI Exports Programme, hailing the new bilateral trade agreement as a "historic' pact that will anchor high-technology cooperation between the two countries for decades.

"It is a privilege to visit the heart of tech innovation in Bangalore at such a critical juncture for the US--India relationship," William Kimmitt, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade said.

"The new, historic trade agreement between the US and India will cement our bilateral relationship for decades to come and promote the adoption of cutting-edge US technologies in the Indian market. The United States welcomes India’s participation in the American AI Exports Program, and we look forward to working with trusted partners to power a new age of prosperity and security with American AI leadership," Kimmitt said.

Kimmitt who also visited Bangalore before arriving in New Delhi met US and Indian technology firms and innovators to assess how companies are investing in and deploying artificial intelligence across sectors.

The delegation held interactions with firms including Google DeepMind and Biocon, as well as venture and innovation platforms such as South Park Commons. Officials said the meetings focused on operationalising AI in business models and expanding US India technology partnerships.