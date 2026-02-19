2 more major shrines in U’khand seek to restrict entry of non-Hindus

DEHRADUN: Ahead of the Char Dham Yatra, a move to restrict the entry of non-Hindus into the state’s shrines is gaining momentum. Following the installation of ‘no entry for non-Hindus’ signages at Har-ki-Pauri in Haridwar, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) is now preparing a proposal to implement similar restrictions at the shrines.

BKTC chairman Hemant Dwivedi, who holds the rank of a minister of state, said the move is essential to maintain the religious integrity of the sites. “This should not even be a matter of debate. These are Hindu pilgrimage sites, not tourist destinations. Only Hindus should visit the sites,” Dwivedi said. He confirmed that a proposal has been drafted with broad consensus. “We will soon hold a board meeting to officially ratify the decision,” he added.

The push for the ban is rooted in the Haridwar Municipal Act of 1916. The Pushkar Singh Dhami government is currently studying the legalities of century-old bylaws. The CM has indicated that the government will follow the counsel of the saints and temple committees.