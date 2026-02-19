8 judges under scanner as part of ‘admin action’

JAIPUR: In an extraordinary administrative action, the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court has placed eight judicial officers under APO (Awaiting Posting Orders) following a surprise inspection of court premises. Legal circles have described the move as a rare step in the court’s history.

The development comes in the backdrop of a bomb threat received by the High Court administration on Tuesday. According to officials, an email threatening a bomb at the premises prompted immediate security measures. The entire complex was evacuated as a precautionary step.

Due to the security sweep, morning court proceedings were badly disrupted.

Registrar General Chanchal Mishra stated that Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma reached the HC’s Heritage Building complex early in the morning amid heightened security. During his visit, he conducted a detailed inspection of the High Court complex as well as subordinate courts.

Sources said that during the inspection, several judicial officers were found absent from their designated courtrooms during official court hours.