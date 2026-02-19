Bihar government rejects fresh demand for review of prohibition law

PATNA: The Bihar government on Thursday rejected demands for reviewing the decade-old prohibition law in the state, contending that the ban on liquor was imposed after taking all political parties into confidence.

“It was a unanimous decision of all parties,” state parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said, while turning down the demand for review of the law.

On Wednesday, union minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) patron Jitan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rastriya Lok Morcha (RLM) MLA Madhav Anand, both part of the ruling NDA, had sought a review of the prohibition policy, maintaining that it has caused immense financial losses to the state.

Manjhi made the demand for a review of the liquor ban while talking to media persons in Gaya.

Both Manjhi and Anand claimed that the state had to roughly incur a loss of over Rs.3,000 crore per annum due to the liquor ban.

The huge financial loss due to the liquor ban is also taking its toll on the state’s development, the leaders said, adding that it was high time to review the law in the larger interest of the state.