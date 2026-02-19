Blinkit booked over selling ‘illegal’ knives

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has lodged a case against Blinket for allegedly selling knives illegally through its instant online delivery platform. The police have recovered 50 such knives.

While checking online platforms, it found that Blinkit was selling knives. The maximum allowed length and width of the blade was found exceeding the allowed parameter. The case was registered on February 14 under Sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act at the Khyala police station.

Police placed an order for a Stanley Knife through on Blinkit, an officer said.

The knife which was delivered was found to be gararidar (opened and closed manually) and exceeding the maximum allowed length of blade 7.62 cm and maximum width of blade 1.72 cm. The knife had eight cm length of blade and width of 2.5 cm. Hence it was illegal arm in violation of government notification, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Darade Sharad Bhaskar said.

Accordingly, a case was registered and a probe investigation was taken up in Khyala police station. During further investigation, a total of 16 knives were recovered from various Blinkit stores in Delhi on Sunday, the DCP said.

Later on Monday, 32 illegal knives were recovered from a Blinkit warehouse in Farrukhnagar in Gurugram.

Blinkit did not offer any comment when contacted. According to the police, they are investigating the matter from all angles. It is also being ascertained how many people have ordered such knives through the platform.