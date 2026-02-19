Blow to BJP in Maharashtra as nine corporators join hands with Congress for mayor poll in Bhiwandi

In a blow to the BJP, nine of its corporators have decided to part ways and join hands with the Congress for the mayor election in the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation (BMC).

After the BJP changed its mayor candidate at the last moment, Narayan Chaudhari decided to rebel against the party, saying he was promised by top BJP leaders that he would be the candidate. He said as the BJP had gone back on its word, he had no option but to join hands with the Congress.

In the 90-member Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation, the Congress has emerged as the single largest party with 30 corporators, followed by the BJP with 22, NCP SP and Shiv Sena with 12 each, six from the Samajwadi Party, six from the Konark Vikas Aghadi, four from the Bhiwandi Vikas Aghadi, and one independent.

The Congress, NCP SP, and BJP faction have announced Chaudhari's name as the mayor candidate and Tarik Momin as the deputy mayor candidate. The election for both posts is scheduled on February 20. The Congress has the support of more than 50 corporators against the requirement of 46.