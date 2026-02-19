BPR&D issues nationwide alert to police over ‘honey-trapping’ threats

NEW DELHI: The Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) has issued a fresh set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to protect security and police personnel from possible “honey-trapping” attempts allegedly carried out by intelligence operatives backed by Pakistan.

In an advisory sent to police and security units across the country, the BPR&D warned personnel not to reveal their official identity or sensitive work details on social media. Officials said hostile intelligence agents are creating fake online profiles to befriend and manipulate security staff and obtain confidential operational information.

The SOPs ask officers to reduce their online activity, keep personal accounts visible only to trusted contacts, and reject friend requests from unknown people. Personnel have also been told not to link personal and professional accounts and not to use social media for official communication.

The guidelines also stress strong cyber safety habits, including using unique passwords, enabling two-factor authentication, and regularly checking privacy settings. Officers have been advised to ignore and delete suspicious links, unknown apps, or unsolicited attachments that could compromise security, a senior official said.