Chandigarh Diary | Punjab singer Aulakh at BJP NRI meet

Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh was spotted at the recent NRI samellan titled ‘Punjabi Diaspora Meet’ organised by the Punjab unit of the BJP in Chandigarh. The singer had supported the farmers during last year’s floods. Aulakh, who hails from Haryana, attended the event as he was invited by an NRI friend. His photos with party leadership went viral on social media. Speaking at the event, working president of Punjab BJP Ashwani Sharma noted that the purpose of the meet was to listen to the concerns and suggestions of NRIs regarding Punjab’s development. Sharma sought diaspora contribution in rebuilding the state’s prosperity.

AAP focusing on state’s Doaba region: Mann

With just a year left for the Assembly elections, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has held a second public meeting, ‘Lok Milni,’ in a month at Jalandhar at his office. The move has led to speculation in the political circles that the ruling party may be concentrating more on Doaba, as in the recent past he has never held two ‘Lok Milnis’ in one month. During the outreach program, he listened to the grievances of the public in the presence of senior civil and police officers and tried to resolve them on the spot. He also met the local leaders from all the nine assembly segments of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency.