Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi releases ‘charge sheet’ against Assam BJP government

GUWAHATI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday released a 20-point “people’s chargesheet” against the BJP government in election-bound Assam, accusing it of indulging in corruption, institutionalising “Syndicate Raj,” and giving away the lands of indigenous people to corporate houses.

Ahead of the document’s release, Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi claimed that “all the charges that we included in the charge sheet emanated from the people from different corners of Assam.”

The charge sheet accused the BJP of establishing a parallel economy, alleging that the government encouraged, patronised and protected illegal activities, including promotion of illegal rat-hole coal mining, turning Assam into a conduit for the illegal transportation of Burmese supari, illegally extracted coal, contraband and drugs.

According to the charge sheet, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his close ministers and family members accumulated illegal wealth. “The CM and his close ministers have allegedly generated slush funds through an organised syndicate system and invested the proceeds in various ventures, including real estates…and shell companies,” the charge sheet alleged.

On “rising debts, irresponsible governance and financial mismanagement,” the document said Assam’s outstanding debt crossed Rs 2 lakh crore, increasing the financial burden on people and future generations.