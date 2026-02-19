DRDO validates key parachute test for India’s Gaganyaan mission

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday successfully carried out a qualification-level load test of the drogue parachute for India’s human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan, at its Rail Track Rocket Sled (RTRS) facility in Chandigarh.

According to a government statement issued on Thursday, the dynamic test simulated qualification-level loads higher than the maximum loads expected during flight, thereby validating the structural strength and safety margins of the parachute system.

“The test proves India’s expertise in designing and manufacturing of high strength ribbon parachutes,” read the statement.

Gaganyaan, led by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), aims to send a crew of three astronauts to a low-Earth orbit of about 400 km for a three-day mission and bring them back safely to Earth.

The programme involves development of a human-rated launch vehicle, a crew module and service module, life-support systems, a crew escape mechanism and a complex recovery architecture.