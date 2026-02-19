Education first: Nanded woman appears for Class 12 exam with her 10-day-old baby

NANDED: A woman carried her 10-day-old baby while appearing for her Class 12 Maharashtra board examination in Nanded city, prompting authorities to set up a special mother-friendly facility at the exam centre, officials said.

Shital Chandrakant Chitte (21) arrived at the centre on Wednesday for her Political Science exam with her newborn. Earlier, just two days after delivery, she had also appeared for the English exam on February 10, accompanied by her sister.

Appreciating her determination towards education, the People's College authorities created a dedicated 'Matrusneh Kaksha' (mother-friendly room) and arranged a cradle for the baby, allowing Chitte to write her exam while her child rested.

Married two years ago, Chitte, a student of Shri Basweshwar College here, said she had no one at home to look after the baby as her husband leaves for work during the day.

With the Class 12 examination crucial for her future, she chose not to miss it, and her family has supported her decision to continue her education, Chitte said.

Nanded education officer Madhav Salgar appreciated the college's move to form a separate facility for the student during the exam.

"Henceforth, we, on behalf of the administration, will make arrangements at exam centres for such students to motivate them," he told PTI.

Maharashtra board's Latur divisional president Sudhakar Telang claimed this is the first such initiative in the state.

The Maharashtra board's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations began on February 10 and are being conducted smoothly at the centre, where 861 candidates are appearing.