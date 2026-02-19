Elderly woman killed by robber in Punjab, body stuffed inside trunk; accused at large

HOSHIARPUR: A 90-year-old woman was murdered by a robber who stuffed her body inside an iron trunk in a village here, police said on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Joginder Kaur, a resident of Bham village in Chabbewal area.

Her body was found late on Wednesday evening, stuffed inside the trunk and bearing injury marks on the head, they said.

Police have registered an FIR against a man -- identified as Daniel from the same village -- under Sections 103 (punishment for murder) and 331(3) (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking to commit an offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the accused allegedly entered the house with the intention of theft and killed the elderly woman during the robbery bid, they said.

Daniel is absconding and efforts are on to arrest him, they added.